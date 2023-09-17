Richard Keys has insisted that Everton changing hands from Farhad Moshiri to 777 Partners is no reason for Toffees fans to celebrate.

Moshiri has agreed to sell his majority shareholding in Everton to the American group and the deal will now go through the proper procedures.

Should it pass the relevant tests then 777 Partners will take over at Goodison Park, inheriting a troubled club.

Many Everton fans are happy to see the back of Moshiri, but Keys insists that 777 Partners taking over is no reason for celebration.

“They’ve just run it into a shocking mess.”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS.

“I wouldn’t be celebrating as an Evertonian if we were changing ownership from Moshiri to 777.

“Not one jot.”

Everton have battled against relegation from the Premier League in recent seasons and retaining their top flight status has been essential, especially while a new stadium is built.

Who will own the club on day one at the new stadium remains to be seen.