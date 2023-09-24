Former Leeds United captain Ross McCormack has marvelled at the dominance the Whites showed in their 3-0 win over Watford at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Yorkshire giants recorded their first home win of their Championship season by beating a decent Watford side in dominant fashion.

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann had to be at his best in the first half to keep Leeds at bay but the home side scored three goals in the second half to win the game.

Leeds had 60 per cent of the possession and had 17 attempts on goal, with ten of those hitting the target.

The closest Watford came to scoring was in stoppage time when Illan Meslier made a fine save to protect Leeds’ clean sheet.

McCormack admitted that performance must have delighted the fans and conceded that it was all one-way traffic with Leeds absolutely bossing the game from start to finish.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “You can win games but if you can win games in the way Leeds United won today, the fans must be absolutely delighted with that.

“They didn’t have a sniff; they had no chance to get on anything.

“The first 94 minutes, there was absolutely nothing coming back.

“If it was a boxing match, it would have been stopped.”

Leeds have now kept four clean sheets on the trot and have picked up seven points from their last three games.