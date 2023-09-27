Fixture: Aston Villa vs Everton

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Everton have confirmed their team and substitutes for this evening’s EFL Cup tie away at Aston Villa.

Sean Dyche saw his side score a morale-boosting win over Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend and will be keen to keep momentum going tonight.

Everton face a tough challenge in the shape of Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, who will also have designs on making progress in the EFL Cup.

Aston Villa have had the edge over Everton in recent meetings between the two sides, with the Toffees having to go back to 2016 to find their last win.

For tonight’s game, Dyche goes with Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back he selects Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Everton deploy Amadou Onana and James Garner, while Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche has options on the bench if needed tonight, including Beto and Ashley Young.

Everton Team vs Aston Villa

Pickford, Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Harrison, Danjuma, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Godfrey, Young, Doucoure, Gueye, McNeil, Dobbin, Chermiti, Beto