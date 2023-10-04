Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has revealed that James Tarkowski works hard every day to keep himself in the best condition to stay at the top of his game.

Tarkowski joined Everton last summer from Burnley and helped the Toffees stay up in the Premier League last season.

The defender has captained Everton this season in all seven league games and partnered with young Branthwaite in the Toffees defence in their last five Premier League fixtures.

Branthwaite hailed Tarkowski as a real leader and added that having the 30-year-old beside him during the game helped him massively.

He also revealed that he follows how Tarkowski trains every day and stressed that the veteran defender keeps himself in good condition to stay at the top of his game.

“Tarky’s a real leader and talks you through the game”, Branthwaite told Everton’s matchday programme.

“As a young centre-back, having experience next to you helps massively – in moments of difficulty or when you need a bit of motivation to keep going.

“I watch how Tarky trains, how he handles himself.

“He’s in the gym all the time and keeping himself in good condition.

“That’s what you’ve got to do to be at the top of your game in every game.”

Everton suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Luton Town at the weekend and they will be looking to bounce back against Bournemouth on Saturday.