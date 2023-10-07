Everton manager Sean Dyche has admitted that he is pleased that the results are finally reflecting the underlying numbers of his team’s performances.

The Toffees produced a commanding performance at Goodison Park as they beat Bournemouth 3-0 today.

James Garner and Jack Harrison scored in the first half while Abdoulaye Doucoure rounded off the performance with a third goal on the hour mark.

Dyche admitted that there has been a lot of talk around Everton’s home form this season but indicated that he was always confident that the results would follow as the underlying numbers have been good.

He stressed that such a result was always going to come given the team have been playing.

The Everton boss insisted that there is still a lot of work to do but he is happy to see that his team get the result that their performance deserved.

Dyche told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: “The noise around home form and pleased to have corrected that today, the fans deserve it for the backing of the team.

“They are always committed to the cause home and away during games.

“A dominant performance and at last the XG pays us back.

“I’ve been going on about that but the more statistically you do those things they will happen and they have.

“It’s a season’s work, I mentioned that at the end of last season.

“There’s way more work to be done, it’s a constant here but we’re correcting things slowly but surely.

“The amount of times we have created chances and not won games this season, it is nice to do it today.”

Everton will have a big game after the international break when they travel to Anfield for the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on Saturday 21st October.