Fixture: Everton vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Sean Dyche’s side have won just once in the league so far this season and were turned over by strugglers Luton Town last time out.

They now host a Bournemouth outfit who have yet to win this season, with four of their seven games lost.

Everton last hosted Bournemouth at Goodison in May this year and edged out a crucial 1-0 win to secure their Premier League status.

Dyche selects Jordan Pickford in goal today, while in defence he goes with Vitaly Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski and Ashley Young.

In midfield, Everton have Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Dyche needs to try to influence the game from the bench he has options, including Beto and Arnaut Danjuma.

Everton Team vs Bournemouth

Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young, Gueye, Doucoure, Garner, McNeil, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Godfrey, Onana, Danjuma, Dobbin, Chermiti, Beto