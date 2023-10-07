Former Leeds United defender Leigh Bromby believes that the Whites should not be too concerned about Leicester City and Ipswich Town’s fine start to the season.

Daniel Farke’s men continued their promising form in the Championship on Saturday by edging out Bristol City 2-1 at Elland Road.

While the victory and three points were welcome for Leeds, it did not cut down the gap to the top two, with both Leicester and Ipswich winning their respective games.

Bromby though does not think Leeds should be concerned yet as Leicester and Ipswich will need to first and foremost keep their players fit, while they are also likely to go through a less than stellar spell at some point.

“Those teams [Leicester and Ipswich] have got to keep their players fit, and Leeds are getting players back, big players”, Bromby said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Also, they are gaining a bit more consistency now.

“I think Leeds are in a good position and they might hit a spell just like Leicester and Ipswich [where they win regularly] and they [Leicester and Ipswich] will have a period where they are not going to be flying.

“I think the manager will be pleased where they are and I think the fans should be pleased.”

Leicester top the Championship table with 30 points, while Ipswich are just two points behind on 28 points.

Farke’s Leeds are sitting in fifth with 19 points and will pick up their campaign after the international break with a meeting with Norwich City at Carrow Road.