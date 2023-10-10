Michael Ball thinks that Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite benefited from playing regularly at the top level on loan with PSV Eindhoven last season.

The 21-year-old centre-back went out on a season-long loan last season to PSV and he featured a total of 36 times for the Dutch giants.

This season, Branthwaite has racked up six appearances for Everton so far and turned some heads with his performances at the heart of the Toffees defence.

Ball believes that Branthwaite’s back-to-back loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and PSV have aided him massively in his development.

The former Everton star also believes that playing at the top level of Dutch football regularly benefited the centre-back and added that he feels Branthwaite will get better the more he plays.

“He has also massively benefited from going out on loan, first at Blackburn Rovers, then at PSV Eindhoven”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“As a former PSV player myself, I know how tough it is to play for the Dutch giants.

“They expect a lot from their side, but Jarrad has definitely benefited from playing men’s football on a regular basis over the last season and a half, and you can’t help but feel he is only going to get better the more he plays.”

Braithwaite has started the last six league games for Everton and he will be determined to keep his place in the starting line-up throughout the season.