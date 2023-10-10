Former Sporting Lisbon Under-23s coach Leonel Pontes has insisted that he does not agree with the assessment made by the Newcastle United’s scouts about Goncalo Inacio.

The defender has been regularly tracked by Newcastle over a period of time with a view to potentially signing him in the future.

However, the Newcastle recruitment team have rejected any potential move for him and are insistent that his development has stalled due to a lack of big games over the last two years.

However, Pontes has taken a strong exception to the assessment and pointed out that Inacio has been a certain starter in the first team at Sporting Lisbon over the last two years.

He believes the centre-back has made progress in all facets of his game and feels the Newcastle scouts have not properly analysed him.

Pontes said on Bola Branca’s Renascenca: “I don’t agree [with Newcastle’s scouting department].

“Goncalo Inacio was in the Under-23s three years ago and has been almost an undisputed starter in the last two years and already has a national team career.

“He has progressively evolved in various aspects that are part of a player’s development.

“Whoever made this analysis did not evaluate what Goncalo Inacio was and what he is at the moment.”

He believes Inacio has all the attributes to play for a team that want to build from the back and feels he suits Newcastle.

“If it’s for a team that require constant transitions, he may have difficulties but for a team that like to go out, play and build their game from the defence, Goncalo Inacio has a place in English football.

“I believe there is space for him at Newcastle.”