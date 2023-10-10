The defender has been regularly tracked by Newcastle over a period of time with a view to potentially signing him in the future.
However, the Newcastle recruitment team have rejected any potential move for him and are insistent that his development has stalled due to a lack of big games over the last two years.
However, Pontes has taken a strong exception to the assessment and pointed out that Inacio has been a certain starter in the first team at Sporting Lisbon over the last two years.
He believes the centre-back has made progress in all facets of his game and feels the Newcastle scouts have not properly analysed him.
Pontes said on Bola Branca’s Renascenca: “I don’t agree [with Newcastle’s scouting department].
“Goncalo Inacio was in the Under-23s three years ago and has been almost an undisputed starter in the last two years and already has a national team career.
“He has progressively evolved in various aspects that are part of a player’s development.
“Whoever made this analysis did not evaluate what Goncalo Inacio was and what he is at the moment.”
He believes Inacio has all the attributes to play for a team that want to build from the back and feels he suits Newcastle.
“If it’s for a team that require constant transitions, he may have difficulties but for a team that like to go out, play and build their game from the defence, Goncalo Inacio has a place in English football.
“I believe there is space for him at Newcastle.”