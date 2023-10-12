Former Scotland striker Alan Brazil believes Wayne Rooney will be Everton-bound if he does well and earns success at Birmingham City.

Birmingham are sitting sixth in the Championship table but decided to sack John Eustace following their win over West Brom last weekend and confirmed Wayne Rooney as his replacement on Wednesday.

The former Manchester United striker earned plaudits for doing well at Derby County under trying circumstances but failed to reach the playoffs in his two years at MLS outfit DC United.

Brazil believes Rooney’s ultimate dream is to manage Everton despite his history at Manchester United.

He insisted if the former striker becomes a success at St. Andrew’s, he will end up at the Everton dugout in the future.

Brazil said on talkSPORT: “If Wayne can do well with the Blues, he will go to Everton.

“Not just yet, he will need a couple of years.

“If he can prove himself, and if there is money behind the club and he does well, I think in his heart he is Everton.”

Rooney will be expected to help Birmingham maintain their spot in the Championship standings and be in the promotion playoffs at the end of the season.

Everton are set to get new owners and a new stadium as Sean Dyche looks to continue their recovery this season.