Everton have added full-time scouts in Brazil and Argentina as they look to step up their efforts to identify young talents in South America, according to The Athletic.

The Merseyside outfit have had difficulties in the last few transfer windows due to restricted spending.

They have not only struggled to compete with clubs in the Premier League but were beaten to players by even top sides in the Championship.

Everton have been revamping their recruitment and scouting network and are working on identifying young talents early.

It has been claimed that towards the end of the summer, Everton appointed permanent scouts in Argentina and Brazil.

Taking the club’s talent spotting network into South America has been a long-term goal for director of football Kevin Thelwell and head of recruitment Dan Purdy.

A change of rules has made it easier for English clubs to sign young players from South America and Everton are ramping up their scouting there.

Everton are keeping tabs on young talents who are making first-team debuts and their performances are registering on the data side.