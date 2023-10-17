Michael Ball has warned Everton’s players that they should not let Liverpool dictate the game on Saturday and stated that the Toffees have to take the derby to the Reds from the very beginning.

Everton have managed to seal three wins out of their last four games and they are set to take on their Merseyside rivals at Anfield after the international break.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four Merseyside derbies and Everton, who are currently in 16th place in the league table, will be eager to seal three points to climb up the table.

Ball pointed out that Liverpool have often started games slowly this season and advised Everton’s players to take the game to the Reds by playing with confidence.

The former Toffees star warned that against Liverpool, Sean Dyche’s side should not repeat their mistakes from the Arsenal game, where they let Mikel Arteta’s side dictate the tempo of the game.

“Liverpool have started games quite slowly this season, conceding the first goal on a number of occasions, and we know what the 12:30 pm kick-offs are like: teams can often be slow out the blocks and sluggish”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Let’s use that to our advantage and force an error.

“When we have had positive results under Dyche, it has come from people like James Garner pressing and causing problems.

“Let’s go out there, be confident and take the game to them.

“We don’t want a repeat of the Arsenal game from last month, where we sat back and let them dictate the tempo at Goodison Park.”

In Everton’s last meeting with Liverpool at Anfield, Dyche’s men succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s side.