Fixture: Norwich City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his team to lock horns with Norwich City at Carrow Road this afternoon.

Farke takes his Leeds side back to his former club in the Championship looking for a convincing performance and all three points.

That would pile more pressure on current Norwich boss David Wagner and also further continue Leeds’ push up the Championship standings.

Norwich however have lost just once at home in the league this season, at the hands of high flying Leicester City.

Farke has Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back he picks Archie Gray, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram as a four.

In midfield, Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara start, while Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe support Georginio Rutter.

Farke has options on the bench if needed this afternoon, including Willy Gnonto and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Team vs Norwich City

Meslier, Gray, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, James, Summerville, Piroe, Rutter

Substitutes: Darlow, Ayling, Shackleton, Cooper, Gruev, Poveda, Anthony, Gnonto, Bamford