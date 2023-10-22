Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome has lavished praise on Daniel Farke for changing the game against Norwich City from the touchline.

Leeds came from two goals down to beat Norwich 3-2 at Carrow Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Norwich went into the break 2-0 up, but a Shane Duffy own goal gave Leeds a sniff just after the hour mark and Crysencio Summerville scored a glorious brace to win the three points for the Whites away from home.

Newsome stressed that managers often admit that they cannot do much to change games once the players are out on the pitch and they have to work out the solutions in the game.

However, the former Leeds star insisted that Farke deserves immense credit for changing the formation through his substitutions in the second half that allowed the away side go on and win the game.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Many a time you speak to managers and coaches and they say that there is very little effect you can have on the game during the game.

“You send your players out; you give them instructions and the players have to follow them and they have to work some of the questions out themselves.

“Daniel Farke has got to take a massive amount of credit today for his substitutions and the way he changed the game, changed the formation and ultimately won the match.

“Yes, the players still have to do it but he has given the base and the leg up to do that.”

Leeds have climbed up to third in the Championship standings and are now sitting just outside the automatic promotion spots.