Fixture: West Ham United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:00 UK time

Everton have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the London Stadium against West Ham United.

Sean Dyche saw his men beaten by Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last weekend and will be looking for a quick response today.

Ashley Young was sent off in the derby and is unavailable for today’s game, while Seamus Coleman remains sidelined.

Everton have a mixed recent record against West Ham, with the Hammers winning four of the last six Premier League meetings between the two teams.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton this afternoon, while Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko form the back four.

In midfield, Dyche selects Amadou Onana, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If the Everton boss needs to shake things up then he can look to his bench, where his options include Beto and Michael Keane.

Everton Team vs West Ham United

Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Gueye, Chermiti, Dobbin, Hunt