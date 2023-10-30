Everton midfielder Amadou Onana admits that he is widely expected to perform well for the Toffees and is pleased he is meeting expectations.

Chiefly a defensive midfielder, the Belgian star is being used extensively in midfield by Toffees boss Sean Dyche this season.

Onana is rated highly at Goodison Park and he has so far maintained a 100 per cent appearance record in the Premier League this term under Dyche.

The Belgian midfielder is relishing his time at the Merseyside club and emphasised that he is expected to perform well on the pitch.

He further added that he is performing as per the expectations before hailing his team-mates for helping him improve his on-field displays.

“Everyone expects me to perform well, that is part of my job and I am doing my job”, Onana told Everton’s in-house media.

“My team-mates are helping me as much as they can as well, making it easy for me to perform like that, so thanks to them I am able to do my thing and shine.“

Onana is now hoping that Everton will be able to carry forward the momentum which they took against West Ham United at the weekend by scoring a 1-0 win.