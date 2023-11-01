Fixture: Everton vs Burnley

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Everton boss Sean Dyche has picked his team to welcome his former club Burnley to Goodison Park tonight in the EFL Cup.

The Toffees recorded an impressive win at Aston Villa to book their spot in the fourth round of the cup competition.

Dyche will be keen not only for the good work not to go to waste, but to continue the momentum which has seen his men win four of their last six matches.

The manager also has the added incentive of taking on Burnley, where he was in charge from 2012 until being sacked in 2022.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while in defence Dyche selects Vitaliy Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski and Ashley Young.

Midfield sees Dyche go with Amadou Onana and James Garner, while Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Everton boss has a wealth of options he can turn to on the bench if he needs to shuffle his pack and they include Beto and Michael Keane.

Everton Team vs Burnley

Pickford, Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Onana, Garner, McNeil, Harrison, Danjuma, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Godfrey, Gueye, Doucoure, Dobbin, Chermiti, Beto