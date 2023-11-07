Former Switzerland international Leo Lacroix believes that if Young Boys play with bravery at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, they can get a result.

The Premier League side are currently sitting top of the league with Tottenham Hotspur losing their first league game of the season on Monday night.

The Cityzens are also topping their Champions League group at the moment with three wins in three matches.

They will be hosting Swiss side Young Boys tonight at the Etihad Stadium and Lacroix insisted that Meschak Elia played very well against the Cityzens last time.

Even though the Swiss outfit suffered a 3-1 loss in their home game, Lacroix is of the view that if they play bravely in England, they will be able to dig out a result.

“The Bernese did really well against City at home”, Lacroix told Swiss daily Blick about Young Boys’ performance against Pep Guardiola’s side last month.

“Especially Meshack Elia.

“If they are brave in England too, there is something in it.”

Now it remains to be seen if the Swiss side will be able to eek out a result against the defending Champions League winners tonight.