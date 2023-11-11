Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have officially confirmed their side and substitutes to lock horns with Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Sean Dyche has steered the Toffees to eleven points from eleven games, with three wins in their last six league encounters.

Everton held Brighton to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on their last outing and Dyche will be keen to head into the international break with three points today.

Three of the last five league meetings between the two sides at Selhurst Park have ended 0-0, while the Toffees’ last away win at Palace came in 2020.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back Dyche picks Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees the Toffees deploy Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Garner, while Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche has options on the bench to shake things up if needed and they include Beto and Michael Keane.

Everton Team vs Crystal Palace

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Doucoure, Garner, McNeil, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Godfrey, Dobbin, Chermiti, Beto, Gueye