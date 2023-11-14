Celtic legend Neil Lennon has stated that the Bhoys are capable of beating Feyenoord if they can play the way they played in the first half against Atletico Madrid.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are at the bottom of their Champions League group with only one point from four games and their chances of qualifying for the round are slim.

Celtic have games left against Lazio and Feyenoord and a third-place finish would give them a chance to get to the Europa League.

Lennon believes that Celtic should not have lost the game against Lazio at Celtic Park and pointed out that Rodgers’ side dominated the majority of the game against the Italian outfit.

The former Celtic boss also believes that Celtic could beat Feyenoord in their last game if they show the quality they showed against Atletico Madrid in the first half last week.

“Looking at the Lazio game at home, they should not have lost that”, Lennon said on PLZ Soccer.

“They were in control of the game; they did not deserve to lose it, but they did and that comes with the quality at that level and not putting Lazio away.

“I think they can win against Feyenoord at home, but again, they are going to have to dig in and play well.

“If we can replicate the form they showed against Madrid in the first half, they were very very good and they showed their qualities then.

“Away from home is a real problem for them.”

Celtic will face Lazio on 28th November before welcoming Feyenoord to Celtic Park on 13th December.