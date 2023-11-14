Former Championship star Adrian Clarke has lavished praise on Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood and stressed that it is clear that he is a talented attacker.

Greenwood, who joined Middlesbrough on loan from Leeds in the summer, has been getting on the scoresheet regularly over the last few weeks.

He has scored four times in his last six appearances and netted the winner in Middlesbrough’s 1-0 win over table-toppers Leicester City at the Riverside over the weekend.

His form has coincided with Middlesbrough gradually making their way out of a slow start to the season and the forward’s performances have been a big reason behind their revival.

Clarke is happy to see the former Arsenal academy player making a name for himself in the Championship.

He stressed that it is clear to see the talent that made Leeds sign the attacker from the Gunners in the first place.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “He is a player that is coming into his own now.

“He had a spell at Arsenal actually, who sold him in the end to Leeds United.

“You can see the talent is there and you can see why they brought him in the first place.”

Greenwood still has a contract until 2026 with Leeds and is slated to return to the club next summer unless Middlesbrough trigger an option to buy him.