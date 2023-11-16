Championship hitman Patrick Bamford is of the view that Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips should look for a move to get more playing time.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder came through Leeds United’s academy and after impressing with the Whites, he earned a big money move to Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

However, since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium, Phillips has struggled to command game time and he was the subject of transfer speculation in the recent summer transfer window.

Phillips’ former team-mate at Leeds, Bamford, believes that the Manchester City star needs to seek a move to ensure regular game time.

Bamford stated that no matter how much Phillips gets paid, he cannot be happy with being on the bench and stressed that when the Sky Blues star must seek regular game time as he needs to stay sharp for England.

When asked whether Phillips should seek a move out of Manchester City in search of game time. Bamford said on the My Mate’s a Footballer podcast: “Yes.

“This is the perfect thing, you know when the general public say he should just be happy because he’s getting paid an absolute fortune.

“But there is no way, it does not matter how much you are getting paid, you cannot be happy sitting on the bench or not playing.

“I think it is one of them especially when he is chasing to get back in the England team and any footballer is going to choose playing over getting that extra bit of money.”

This season, Phillips has featured in eight games in all competitions for Manchester City but has started only one so far.

He is of interest to Newcastle United and Juventus ahead of the January transfer window.