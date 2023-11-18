Marc Roca, on loan at Real Betis from Leeds United, has revealed he feels like a much more complete player than the one who left Spain in 2020 to join Bayern Munich.

Three years after leaving his country, Roca is back in Spain, this time on loan from English Championship club Leeds.

The move happened following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League, when he along with a number of his other Yorkshire team-mates sought moves away instead of playing in the Championship.

Giving an insight into his thought process in the summer, Roca revealed that returning to Spain appeared to be a great option for him.

Now at Real Betis, Roca insists that he feels he has returned to his homeland as a more complete player.

“It was clear to me that returning to Spain was a great option”, Roca told Spanish daily Marca.

“I thought Betis was a good option and it’s working out well.

“It has nothing to do with the Marc Roca who went to Munich because now I feel like a more complete footballer.

“I feel very comfortable on the pitch.

“From the first moment, I felt at home. The dressing room and the manager welcomed me very well.

“I have been able to experience it. I am very comfortable from the first moment because I have felt very well from the first moment.

“We are all growing together and that is very important.”

Real Betis may hope to be able to keep hold of Roca in next summer and it has been suggested the midfielder does not see himself returning to Elland Road.