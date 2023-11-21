Michael Ball has insisted that there is no fan base in the world like Everton’s and pointed out that the Toffees faithful know how to stick together when times are tough.

Everton have been docked ten points by the Premier League after they found the Merseyside club guilty of breaching the league’s profit and sustainability rules.

Toffees supporters have previously blamed Everton’s ownership for their struggles in the Premier League in recent seasons.

And Ball pointed out that the supporters have been proven right once again for questioning how the club have been run by the ownership.

The former Everton star stressed that the fans will make it clear on Sunday at Goodison Park what a disgraceful decision the Premier League have made by hitting Everton with a ten-point deduction.

Ball also stressed that Everton have the best fanbase in the world and they know how to stand up for themselves during rough times.

“Those inside Goodison on Sunday will show all those watching on Sky Sports and around the world just what they think about the disgraceful decision that has been made”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“And just on the fans, it is only right that I applaud the efforts of The 1878s, who have raised over £30,000 from donations to produce anti-Premier League banners.

“Ultimately, the fans have been proven right.

“Supporters have been questioning the running of the club for a long time, and they have been shown to be right to have such concerns.

“But for me, this is Everton; there is no fan base like it.

“When things go against us, we are the best in the world at responding and sticking up for ourselves.”

Everton are currently in 19th place after their ten-point deduction and they will take on Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United on Sunday.