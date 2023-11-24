Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson has cited the Coventry City example as why Everton’s players might receive a shot in the arm from the club’s points deduction.

Wilson was part of a Coventry City team that had ten points deducted in 2013 after they entered administration, triggering the penalty.

In spite of that, the Sky Blues still managed to stay in League One, finishing 18th in the table at the end of the 2013/14 season.

It is a similar situation Premier League outfit Everton find themselves in at this point in time, having been pushed down to 19th following the deduction of an equal number of points due to breaching financial rules.

Wilson believes that the scenario the Toffees find themselves in could spark their season.

“I’ve actually been in a dressing room that’s had a 10-point deduction. I was at Coventry at the time and we went into administration”, Wilson said on The Players’ Channel.

“We started the season on minus points, but by the end of September, we were on positive points.

“We clawed it back and had a flying start. Before we knew it we were in the top ten.

“It just shows something like that could spark your season.

“That might be what they need to ignite it. They were doing OK anyway and that’s why they aren’t rock bottom of the league.

“It just brings them into that mix of the relegation battle.”

All eyes will be on how Everton react to their punishment when they take to the pitch at Goodison Park against Manchester United this weekend.