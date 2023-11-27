Richard Keys believes that Everton will look at Chelsea’s spending in the winter transfer window very closely, after the Blues were linked with a big money move for Victor Osimhen.

The Toffees have been handed a devastating ten-point deduction in the league for violating the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Now the Goodison Park outfit find themselves 19th in the league with only four points from 13 matches and have suddenly been put in the thick of a relegation battle.

Everton paid the price for big money spending and with Chelsea also having splashed huge sums since being taken over, the microscope is on the Blues too.

Keys insisted that he does not understand how Chelsea can afford to prepare a £100m plus January bid for Napoli marksman Osimhen.

The beIN SPORTS anchor stressed that Everton will be keeping a close eye on Chelsea’s January spending after the Blues already spent more than £1 billion under owner Todd Boehly.

“Just when it looked as though Chelsea might be turning a corner, they showed their true selves again at Newcastle”, Keys wrote on his blog about Chelsea’s 4-1 defeat against Newcastle on Saturday.

“They were awful. Pochettino was right. ‘We were soft in every challenge’, he said. ‘Not ready to compete’.

“Well, I’m sorry Mauricio, whose fault is that? Who is supposed to prepare them?

“Oh, and I read that Chelsea are preparing a £100m+ January bid for Victor Osimhen.

“Having spent £1b under Todd Boehly – how? I’m sure Everton will be watching closely.”

Everton are looking to appeal the verdict which has seen them docked ten points, but it is unclear if they will be successful.