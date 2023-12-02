Everton boss Sean Dyche has confirmed why there is no Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the Toffees’ squad to take on Nottingham Forest this evening.

When Everton named their matchday squad to go up against Steve Cooper’s men at the City Ground, Calvert-Lewin was missing.

Dyche picked summer signing Beto to lead the line against Nottingham Forest and will hope he can come good.

The Everton manager revealed that Calvert-Lewin has a situation with his calf and backed Beto to take the opportunity now handed to him in the Premier League game.

“Dom’s got a minor situation with his calf”, Dyche said via his club’s official site.

“After the [injury problems] of the last couple of years he’s done very well more recently with a good run of games and fitness.

“We had to make a judgement call but Beto comes in for his chance.

“Let’s see what he can do for us”, the Everton manager added.

All eyes will be on Beto to see if he can fill the gap left by the absence of Calvert-Lewin in a game Everton will be desperate to win.