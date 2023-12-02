Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK timw

Everton manager Sean Dyche has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this evening.

The Toffees are sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table, due to a ten-point deduction, and are in desperate need of a win against a potential relegation rivals in Forest.

Jordan Pickford will guard the goal with James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite playing as the centre-backs in the back four for Everton today.

Ashley Young will continue as the right-back with Vitaliy Mykolento in the other full-back position for Dyche’s team at the City Ground.

James Garner and Idrissa Gueye will look to keep control of the midfield today and Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil will feature as the wide men in the system.

Abdoulaye Doucoure will look to provide power and a goal threat for Everton from midfield and Beto will lead the line for the away side today.

Arnaut Danjuma, Seamus Coleman and Youssef Chermiti are some of the options Dyche has on the bench at the City Ground

Everton Team vs Nottingham Forest

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Godfrey, Coleman, Chermiti, Hunt, Dobin