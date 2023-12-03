Gary Neville thinks Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland lost his head at the end of the Cityzens’ 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

An injury depleted Tottenham came from behind twice to claim a share of the spoils against the champions at the Etihad.

Prolific marksman Haaland did not get on the scoresheet and looked less than his assured self throughout the Premier League encounter.

At the final whistle, Haaland exchanged angry words with Tottenham players before then storming off the pitch and down the tunnel.

Neville thinks that Haaland lost his head and is frustrated at putting in a performance well below his usual standards.

“He’s lost his head Haaland, but I suspect that is probably down to the frustration himself of having a pretty poor game in front of goal, which is unlike him”, Neville said on Sky Sports at the end of the game.

Manchester City were denied a clear chance at goal near the end when the referee pulled back play for a foul, but Neville stressed Pep Guardiola will be more concerned about the state of his side’s defending.

“Pep’s team have conceded nine goals in four games and that would be a bigger concern than the refereeing error we saw at the end that prevented Jack Grealish from going through.”

Manchester City have the chance to bounce back on Wednesday night when they head to Villa Park to play Aston Villa.