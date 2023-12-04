Everton boss Sean Dyche revealed that Toffees star Abdoulaye Doucoure does not lose hope easily and stressed that the midfielder has a relentless attitude.

Dyche reinstated the 30-year-old midfielder to the Everton team last season after his arrival and Doucoure played a key role in keeping the Toffees up in the Premier League.

This season, Doucoure has been a standout performer for Everton and has started all 14 league games for Everton while netting four goals.

Dyche stated that Doucoure’s energy and commitment are an asset for a team player like him and pointed out that the midfielder has a knack for getting in the right areas.

The Everton boss praised the midfielder for his relentless attitude and never-say-die approach and stressed that Doucoure, being a senior player in the squad, knows the challenge at hand.

“I think his energy and commitment to the cause are good for a team-style player”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“He can find goals, he can find assists, he gets in great areas and he has a consistent feel for doing that.

“He does not lose faith easily; he will get in the right areas and miss a chance, so be it, I will get in there again and take on the next one and I think that is a really good focus for a player of his quality and also his understanding.

“He has been here for a long time, so he understands it and he understands the challenge, and I think he is a very good team player as well as a very good individual player.”

Doucoure joined Everton in the summer of 2020 and he signed a new contract this season to extend his stay with the Goodison Park outfit until June 2025.