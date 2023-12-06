Sean Dyche believes Everton have played better at home than on the road this season but the lack of goals has not allowed them to pick up the points.

Everton’s ten-point penalty has sucked them into the relegation quagmire but they did beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground last weekend.

Their home form is the real worry for Dyche as he looks to script their way out of the relegation zone and into safety this season in the Premier League.

Everton have won just one of their seven league games at Goodison Park this season and have lost five of those games.

Four points from a possible 21 at home have affected them this season but Dyche believes performances were not the problem.

He believes Everton have played better at Goodison Park than on the road but stressed that they just need to start scoring more goals if they are to convert those performances into results.

The Everton boss said in a press conference: “The noise is very simple about the home form – it’s scoring goals.

“You analyse performances, which we do of course, we analyse from our own eyes, scouts and guests I have in games who are very honest and equally what the stats are saying.

“It’s scoring goals; it’s as simple as that.

“We have played very well at home this season, arguably better than away but we have not collected the points.

“It’s putting the ball in the net, which is the biggest thing and that’s our next challenge.”

Everton will host Newcastle United on Thursday night before welcoming Chelsea to Goodison Park on Sunday.