Fixture: Everton vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Everton manager Sean Dyche has picked his side to welcome Newcastle United to Goodison Park in the Premier League this evening.

Dyche’s side scored a key 1-0 win away at Nottingham Forest in their last outing and will eye a shock win over top four chasing Newcastle tonight.

Everton though have found scoring goals at Goodison Park to be a big struggle this season and have only managed five in seven games.

They were also thrashed at home by Newcastle last term, with the Magpies running out 4-1 winners.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton this evening, while at the back Dyche goes with Seamus Coleman, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Idrissa Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure start, while Ashley Young, Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche has options to call for off the bench if needed tonight and they include Arnaut Danjuma and Beto.

Everton Team vs Newcastle United

Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Doucoure, Young, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Godfrey, Hunt, Danjuma, Dobbin, Chermiti, Beto