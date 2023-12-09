Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has admitted the Clarets now have their full focus on Everton, after they drew at Brighton.

Vincent Kompany’s men looked on course for a valuable victory on the south coast in the Premier League before Brighton struck with 13 minutes left to level things up.

The Clarets had to make do with a draw, which means they sit second from bottom in the Premier League with eight points.

Next up for Burnley is a home meeting with Everton and if they beat the Toffees then they would go above them in the league.

And Trafford admits that following the Brighton game, Burnley now need to put their full focus on Everton.

“We will debrief the game on Monday and then it’s all focus on Everton”, Trafford told the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“Every game is a big game from now until the end of the season.”

Trafford is taking the positives from the Brighton game and believes that not many teams will be able to go the Seagulls and pick up a point.

“It’s definitely a hard earned point coming to Brighton. Not many get a point here.

“We got a goal and managed the game. We’re quite disappointed we didn’t hold on.”

The game will see Everton boss Sean Dyche return to his former club and his old stomping ground in the shape of Turf Moor.