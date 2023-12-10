Fixture: Everton vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Everton manager Sean Dyche has selected his side and substitutes to welcome Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees have not been derailed by their points deduction and picked up another win in midweek when they powered past Newcastle United 3-0.

Dyche’s side have now won three of their last four league games and are starting to pick up real momentum.

Everton played out a 2-2 draw the last time the two sides met, while the Toffees have won four of the last five meetings between the two teams at Goodison Park.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton for the visit of Chelsea, while at the back the Toffees deploy a four of Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In midfield, Dyche looks towards Idrissa Gueye and James Garner, while Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil support talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Dyche wants to shake things up he has options to call for from the bench that include Amadou Onana and Beto.

Everton Team vs Chelsea

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Hunt, Godfrey, Onana, Danjuma, Dobbin, Chermiti, Beto