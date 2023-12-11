Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys feels that Everton boss Sean Dyche could go on to become a legend for the Toffees in the future with his work at Goodison Park.

The Merseyside club were handed a massive ten-point deduction last month after they broke the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

They found themselves 19th with four points at that stage, but now the Toffees have completely turned the tables under Dyche’s management.

Dyche’s side now are sitting 17th in the Premier League table with 13 points as they managed to secure three wins in their last three games.

Keys believes that Everton will be perfectly alright for the remainder of the season and explained where he expects them to finish.

He also admitted that Dyche is the perfect man for Everton at the moment and feels that Dyche could go on to be a legendary figure for the Toffees.

“Finally…a word for big Dychey. The Toffees are out of the bottom three and the points deduction is all but forgotten”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I’ve never doubted that Everton would be ok. They’ll finish 10th/12th-ish.

“Dyche looks so comfortable in their technical area.

“This time it’s the right man in the right place very much at the right time.

“Dyche could yet go on to make himself a legend at Goodison.”

Now Everton will be looking to keep their winning run when they face 19th-placed Burnley on 16th December at Turf Moor.