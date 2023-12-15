Dominic Matteo feels that playing Leeds United at Elland Road will represent Coventry City’s biggest game of the season.

Daniel Farke’s men went down to a 1-0 loss at Sunderland earlier this week and will be desperate to bounce back at Elland Road on Saturday.

Mark Robins’ Coventry will provide the opposition and will head into the game aware that Leeds have not yet been beaten at Elland Road in the Championship this season.

Leeds legend Matteo expects Coventry to be up for the test though as he thinks the Whites away is their biggest game of the season.

The ex-Whites defender indicated Coventry will know if they can win then it will be something of a shock.

“Again, every time a club come to Elland Road, it’s their biggest game, the biggest game of the season for these teams who come to Leeds”, Matteo said on LUTV.

“That’s no disrespect to the other clubs.

“Coventry will come with the same ethos under Mark Robins, coming here to try and upset the applecart and trying to get a result against this team, Leeds United, who haven’t been beaten at home.”

The two clubs last met in 2012, in the Championship, with a 1-1 draw played out at Elland Road and Coventry winning the reverse fixture 2-1.