Fixture: Leeds United vs Coventry City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has named his starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Championship meeting with Coventry City.

The Whites have been in superb form at Elland Road this season and have not been defeated at the ground in the Championship this term.

Leeds did go down to a narrow 1-0 loss at Sunderland in midweek and Farke will be keen for his men to bounce back today, something they are strong favourites to do.

The two sides last met over a decade ago, in 2012, with Coventry winning 2-1; the last meeting at Elland Road, in 2011, ended 1-1.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this afternoon, while Archie Gray, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Djed Spence form the back four.

Midfield sees Leeds play Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara, while Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James and Joel Piroe support Georginio Rutter.

Farke has options on the bench to shake things up if needed and they include Willy Gnonto and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Team vs Coventry City

Meslier, Gray, Struijk, Rodon, Spence, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, James, Rutter, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Ayling, Cooper, Gruev, Anthony, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Bamford, Joseph