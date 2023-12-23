Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Sean Dyche has picked his Everton team to go up against Tottenham Hotspur in north London this afternoon.

Everton are on a run of superb league form under Dyche and the experienced manager will know the value that another three Premier League points would provide today.

The last meeting between the two clubs, last season, saw a 1-1 draw played out at Goodison Park, while Everton’s last win in north London came in 2020 thanks to a Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal; he starts today.

If Everton can win today then they will have won their last five Premier League games in a row.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back Dyche picks Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye and James Garner all play, while Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison support Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up this afternoon and they include midfielder Andre Gomes and striker Beto.

Everton Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Garner, McNeil, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Lonergan, Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Gomes, Godfrey, Chermiti, Hunt