Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League clash on the south coast with Brighton.

Sean Dyche’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in their last outing and now head to Brighton looking for points.

Everton have not won a game since the middle of January and boss Sean Dyche will be aware of the scale of the challenge at Brighton, with the boss looking to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has not scored in 19 games, to end his goal drought.

The two teams last met at Goodison Park in November, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Jordan Pickford slots in between the sticks for Everton today, while at the back Dyche goes with Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko as a four.

In the centre of the park, Dyche looks towards Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure to dominate, while Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil will look to provide service to Calvert-Lewin.

The Everton boss has options on the bench if he needs to make changes and they include Beto and Ashley Young.

Everton Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Onana, Young, Beto, Chermiti, Coleman, Hunt