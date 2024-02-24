Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn has insisted that Leicester City are now aware that they will not be running away with the Championship this season.

Going into the last ten minutes of the game at Elland Road on Friday night, Leicester seemed to be on their way to a 1-0 win and building a 12-point lead at the top of the Championship standings.

However, Leeds produced a late show to win the game 3-1 and cut Leicester’s lead at the top to six points.

The Whites were already seen as automatic promotion contenders and many now feel they have the ability to gun down Leicester in the race to win the Championship this season.

Redfearn admitted that on Friday night Leeds made Leicester aware that they are now on the coattails of the Foxes and they will not be running away with the league in the coming months.

The former Whites boss said on BBC Radio Leeds: “This is what it is all about.

“They found out tonight, Leicester, that they are not going to run away with it; they have got real contenders.

“Leeds have shown such determination, such will and such want for a team.”

Leeds have an FA Cup clash against Chelsea on Wednesday night before they travel to Huddersfield Town next weekend for a Yorkshire derby.