New Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl is also sold on wanting Liverpool-chased Xabi Alonso to become the club’s new manager in the summer.

Bayer Leverkusen have an eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table and Alonso’s team could become the first club outside Bayern Munich to win the league since 2012.

However, the Leverkusen outfit could lose the Spaniard at the end of the season due to interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool believe that they can convince Alonso to take up the daunting task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp but he is also the top target for Bayern Munich.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, new sporting director Eberl is also on the same page with the rest of the club hierarchy on Alonso.

The new appointee is also keen to get the Leverkusen boss to take up charge of Bayern Munich in the summer.

There are suggestions that Liverpool currently have an edge over Bayern Munich in the pursuit of the Spaniard but it has been claimed no decision has been made.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is an alternative target for Bayern Munich if they fail to land Alonso.