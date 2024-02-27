Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has stressed the need for his team to go into the West Ham game next weekend on the front foot, aiming for a win.

The Toffees have been boosted by the results of their appeal which saw their ten-point penalty being reduced to six points.

Now they have some breathing space and are aiming to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

The Toffees last won a league game back in December and Doucoure believes that the West Ham game next weekend in front of their fans will give them a nice opportunity to get their first three points in over two-and-a-half months.

Reflecting on their last game against Brighton where their hopes were dashed by a 95th-minute equaliser by Lewis Dunk, Doucoure told his club’s official channel: “We are very close.

“You see on Saturday, we were very close to winning the game.

“Obviously, recently, we haven’t got as many wins on the board but they’re going to come along.

“We work hard and everyone is focused on their jobs and, hopefully, Saturday against West Ham is a nice game to get a win at home in front of our fans.”

The Everton midfielder feels the way to success against West Ham is to take control of the game and go forward.

“We have to go on the front foot against West Ham.

“We know they are a hard team and a strong team.

“But at the moment we are playing good, and I think we need to be aiming to win definitely.”

Everton had initially been penalised ten points for breaching Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.