Fixture: Everton vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome West Ham United to Goodison Park in the Premier League.

The Toffees played out a 1-1 draw at Brighton last time out and have now drawn their last two league games in a row.

Sean Dyche’s side grabbed a 1-0 win away at West Ham in the earlier meeting between the two teams this term.

Dyche is without Arnaut Danjuma.

The Toffees have Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back Dyche goes with Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Everton go with Amadou Onana and James Garner, while Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison support Beto.

Dyche can shake things up against West Ham if needed during the 90 minutes by turning to his substitutes and his options include Ashley Young and Andre Gomes.

Everton Team vs West Ham United

Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Young, Gomes, Coleman, Chermiti, Dobbin