Former Premier League star Michael Brown believes that Everton defender James Tarkowski is a good solid defender, who opponents do not want to run into.

The 31-year-old has been through various ups and downs for the Toffees since signing for the club in July 2022.

Sean Dyche has recognised Tarkowski’s contributions, handing him the skipper’s armband.

Brown has been left impressed with the veteran, who he believes is a real organiser within the Everton team.

Tarkowski is someone who, Brown believes, is not just strong in tackles but also provides his team with that much-needed aerial ability.

For opposition players, Tarkowski is one to be dreaded given his ability to make them appear second-best, the former Leeds United man insists.

“I’ve watched the adversity with Everton for such a long time now and I feel like he is an organiser, he has that presence”, Brown told the BBC.

“I’ve watched the adversity with Everton for such a long time now and I feel like he is an organiser, he has that presence

“He is the one you would have in the side straight away.

“He is a good defender, really solid.

“You wouldn’t want to run into him – you would come out second best, for sure.”

Tarkowski knows Dyche well having worked with him at Burnley as well and Brown believes that their long-running relationship has been useful.

“Having that relationship already with Sean Dyche from their time at Burnley will have helped.

“If you asked Dyche about him when he came in, straight away he would have said: ‘I know what he is going to do.'”

Tarkowski has so far made 74 appearances for Everton across all competitions and will be looking to kick on towards the 100-mark.