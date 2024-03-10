Rangers boss Philippe Clement feels his side have one big advantage against Benfica in the Europa League later this week.

The Gers booked their spot in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Hibernian.

Now Clement’s side must turn their attention towards European matters, where Benfica lie in wait on Thursday night.

The first leg in Lisbon produced a 2-2 draw which leaves the tie in the balance, but Clement believes his side have a big advantage in the shape of Ibrox and the Rangers fans.

“It would be a very massive thing if we can beat Benfica and go through. I think we have one big advantage, and that’s our support”, Clement told BBC Scotland.

“They will give a lot of energy to the players and that’s what we need in this game.”

Benfica are in action in the Portuguese league against Estoril before their trip to Ibrox to play Rangers.

The Lisbon giants are firmly in the title race in Portugal, with Sporting Lisbon top of the pile and FC Porto sitting in third spot.