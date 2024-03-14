West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten is on Newcastle United’s shortlist as they look to bring in a replacement for Manchester United-bound Dan Ashworth, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ashworth is on gardening leave as Manchester United push to get him out of his Newcastle United contract.

The talks between the two clubs have been amicable but Newcastle are now stepping up on efforts to bring in his replacement.

Newcastle were considering delaying the appointment until later this year but there is now a willingness to find someone who can come in and start work as soon as possible.

A shortlist of names has been drawn up and it has been claimed that Steidten features.

The German has earned praise and respect from his peers since becoming technical director at West Ham last year.

He played a key part in the deals to sign Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez for the Hammers last summer.

Steidten’s powerbase has been growing at West Ham and he is now preparing for the next transfer window.

Newcastle admire the German’s work and are considering appointing him as Ashworth’s successor.

Former Monaco technical director Paul Mitchell, Brentford’s director of football Phil Giles, a boyhood Newcastle fan, and former Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto are also on their shortlist.

Getting Steidten could be drawn-out process as West Ham may demand big compensation and a period of gardening leave if the German wants to move to Newcastle.