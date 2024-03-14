Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race for the signature of Atalanta midfielder Ederson despite Juventus getting involved in the chase.

The Brazilian midfielder has been attracting attention from several clubs with his performances for Atalanta this season.

Newcastle have been keeping tabs on him for several months and even Tottenham are interested in taking him to north London in the summer; Spurs failed with a move for Ederson in January.

Juventus have joined the race for Ederson and recently touched base with his representatives over a potential transfer.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, his two Premier League suitors are still the favourites to land him.

Newcastle and Tottenham are leading the chasing pack in the pursuit of the Atalanta midfielder.

The Serie A outfit want somewhere around €35m for Ederson and that has given the edge to his Premier League suitors.

Juventus have several other midfield priorities in the summer and are unlikely to want to spend such figures on the Brazilian.

It remains to be seen whether either Newcastle or Tottenham end up tabling a concrete offer for him in the coming months.