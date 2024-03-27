England legend Alan Shearer believes that Jarrad Branthwaite may have even seen his Euro 2024 chances improve due to not kicking a ball over the international break.

Branthwaite was called up by Gareth Southgate to his Three Lions squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

However, the Everton defender was not given a chance to impress and some feel that may not bode well for his chances of getting the plane to Germany in the summer.

England legend Shearer does not see it that way though and feels that Branthwaite may even see his chances enhanced due to the way things played out.

Shearer also expressed his admiration for Branthwaite, who he is sure has a good future ahead of him.

“It won’t specifically damage his chances because, as disappointing as it was that he didn’t get a game, the player who did play ahead of him, Dunk, made a big error”, Shearer said in an Athletic Q&A.

“That might even aid Branthwaite’s chances.

“I do like him. I think he has a big future ahead of him.”

Everton could be tested for Branthwaite in the summer transfer window amid suggestions that a number of clubs have got their eye on him.

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are fans of the Everton defender’s talents.