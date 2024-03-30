Everton winger Jack Harrison has stressed the importance of his side trying to find a way to win again after they lost at Bournemouth to continue a poor run.

The Toffees lost their third league game on the trot on Saturday when a Seamus Coleman own goal condemned them to a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at Dean Court.

Everton are still sitting outside the relegation zone, but Sean Dyche’s men are without a win since they beat Burnley 2-0 away from home in December.

They are on a 12-game run without a win in which they have lost seven of those fixtures.

Harrison insisted that some of Everton’s performances have been good during the run, but admitted that they need to find a way to get a win over the line as soon as possible.

The winger stressed that Everton cannot control things beyond the pitch but is convinced that there is enough quality in the team to get out of their current rut.

The Everton star was quoted as saying by the BBC: “We just have to find a way to win.

“Our performances have been good but it’s getting the results which are vital for us.

“Whatever happens off the pitch is out of control.

“We know as a team we have the quality to get out of a difficult situation.”

Everton will next be in action on Tuesday night when they travel to St. James’ Park to take on Newcastle United.