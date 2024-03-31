Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes that Erling Haaland rapidly needs to improve his general play as it is almost of the level of a League Two player.

Haaland drew a blank on Easter Sunday in Manchester City’s big Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

In a poor game with little in the way of superb play, the two title contenders largely cancelled each other out as it ended 0-0; Liverpool now end the weekend on top of the table.

Arsenal successfully kept Haaland at bay and Keane was not impressed with what he saw of the Manchester City striker in how he linked up with those around him.

He admits that in front of goal Haaland is a class act, but feels his all-round play leaves a lot to be desired.

Keane believes Haaland’s general play is almost at the level of a League Two player and it must improve, which he expects it to.

“The level of his general play is so poor”, Keane said on Sky Sports post match.

“Not just today. I think his laying stuff off, his headers and whatever it might be.

“In front of goal he is the best in the world, but his general play for such a player is so poor.

“He’s almost like a League Two player, that’s the way I look at him.

“He has to improve and it will do over the next few years.”

Haaland has so far found the back of the net 18 times in 23 appearances in the Premier League this season for Manchester City.

The Norwegian last struck in the league in the Manchester derby, when he helped the Cityzens beat Keane’s former club Manchester United 3-1.